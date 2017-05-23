Ofcom has made an official ruling over Katie Price’s use of the n-word on ‘This Morning’ last month.

During an interview on the daytime show, Katie used the uncensored racial slur twice, while describing the abuse her teenage son, Harvey, regularly encounters online.

She told presenter Phillip Schofield: “Everyone can say things, but you know when you’re crossing the line… calling my son a n***** and stuff isn’t acceptable.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock ﻿Katie Price on 'This Morning'

However, after “a handful” of viewer complaints, Ofcom has since said they will not be taking the matter any further.

They said in a statement (via The Sun): “We considered a handful of complaints about potentially offensive language in this mid-morning magazine programme.

“We found it was used in a descriptive manner to illustrate the nature of online abuse and the presenters issued an apology immediately after the broadcast.”

Katie’s appearance caused quite the debate about whether she should have used the slur so explicitly as the white mother of a mixed race child.

Amid the controversy, Katie said she was glad to have “made headlines” as it raised awareness of the anti-bullying cause she’s currently involved in.

