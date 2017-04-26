Jamelia Hits Out At Katie Price Over Use Of N-Word On 'This Morning'

Jamelia has hit out at her former ‘Loose Women’ co-star Katie Price over her use of the N-word during an appearance on ‘This Morning’.

Katie made headlines when she used the offensive term during an interview on Wednesday (26 April), while discussing names her son Harvey is often called by online trolls.

While the former model was quoting specific examples of abuse aimed at her son, many people were offended by her decision not the censor the word.