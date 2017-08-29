Katie Price's Nanny Denies Sleeping With Kieran Hayler, As She Speaks Out On 'Affair'

Katie Price’s nanny, Nikki Brown, has denied having an affair with the star’s husband, Kieran Hayler.
Over the weekend, Katie announced she was divorcing her third husband, after discovering he had been sleeping with their children’s nanny for “over a year” when she found intimate messages between them.
Nikki, who looked after Katie’s five children, has now spoken out about her claims, insisting she has never slept with Kieran.
“I did not sleep with Kieran. It’s all lies,” she told The Sun. “She’s read some emails and assumed we’re having an affair.
Accusing Katie of using her as a scapegoat, Nikki added: “Katie wanted a divorce, she wants an excuse to get out and blame someone else.”
Katie had previously forgiven him for having affairs with her close friends Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas in 2014.
Her latest claims were made over the weekend, and during the interview with The Sun, Katie said: “The first time I found out he cheated, I felt so heartbroken, but once you’ve stabbed the knife in and twisted it, it’s not going to be the same again.
She later accused him of faking a social media video to make it look like she is not serious about their split.
Just hours prior to the news breaking, Kieran posted a video on Instagram stories, claiming he was staying up to watch the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor with his Katie, who he referred to as “wifey”.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “My heart is broken , Kieran’s video is fake to make it look like I’m not serious! my story in @TheSunday_Sun is totally TRUE ..it’s over [sic].”
Katie previously claimed she was hoping to keep her split from Kieran amicable, telling The Sun he is still living at their family home but is sleeping in a separate room.
“I’ve had it the other way and it’s unhealthy. I don’t want all this hatred and I want us to maintain a civil relationship for the sake of the kids,” she said.