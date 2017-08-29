Katie Price's Nanny Denies Sleeping With Kieran Hayler, As She Speaks Out On 'Affair'

Katie Price’s nanny, Nikki Brown, has denied having an affair with the star’s husband, Kieran Hayler.

Over the weekend, Katie announced she was divorcing her third husband, after discovering he had been sleeping with their children’s nanny for “over a year” when she found intimate messages between them.

Nikki, who looked after Katie’s five children, has now spoken out about her claims, insisting she has never slept with Kieran.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Katie Price and Kieran Hayler

Accusing Katie of using her as a scapegoat, Nikki added: “Katie wanted a divorce, she wants an excuse to get out and blame someone else.”

Katie had previously forgiven him for having affairs with her close friends Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas in 2014.

PA Archive/PA Images The nanny at the centre of the couple's split has spoken out

She later accused him of faking a social media video to make it look like she is not serious about their split.

Just hours prior to the news breaking, Kieran posted a video on Instagram stories, claiming he was staying up to watch the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor with his Katie, who he referred to as “wifey”.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “My heart is broken , Kieran’s video is fake to make it look like I’m not serious! my story in @TheSunday_Sun is totally TRUE ..it’s over [sic].”

Katie previously claimed she was hoping to keep her split from Kieran amicable, telling The Sun he is still living at their family home but is sleeping in a separate room.

