Katie Price Slams Olivia Attwood As Chris Hughes Feud Takes A Fresh Turn

Katie Price has hit out at Olivia Attwood claiming she is “as bad” as boyfriend Chris Hughes, as their public feud rumbles on.

Pricey is currently locked in a war of words with former ‘Love Island’ contestant Chris, after he published a series of flirty messages she’d sent him.

He branded Katie a “rotten piece of s***t” in a furious online rant earlier this week, after Katie apparently revealed alleged responses from him to The Sun. But Katie has now turned her attention to his girlfriend.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Katie Price

Speaking to HuffPost UK’s Matt Bagwell on an episode of ‘BUILD’, Katie claimed she had sent Olivia various replies Chris had sent to her messages.

“She’s just as bad,” Katie said. “She’s piped on about me as well.

“I’ve messaged her and said, ’Look, here’s the messages,′ and sent her a couple, but he’s obviously lied to her.”

She continued: “All I’m going to say is, if you’re going to be in the media, and you’ve just started, always take advice from people who have been in it longer. Sometimes you think you know better? Do it.”

Joe Maher via Getty Images Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Comparing Chris to her former lover Gareth Gates, who categorically denied having a relationship with Katie for years before he eventually admitted to it, Katie said: “Look at Gareth Gates, he lied. He lied and said nothing happened, and then as soon as it came out, his career went downhill.

“I don’t need to use other people to raise my profile. I don’t need to do anything. But what I won’t be called is a liar. And when I can prove it.”

While Katie has shown the alleged responses from Chris to Sun journalists, she has so far refrained from making them public - something which she insists she won’t be doing.

“I don’t have to put the messages out to prove nothing,” she said.

“I’d show anyone but I don’t have to physically put them out because it puts me in the same situation as them.

“He should just drop it and move on. I’m so over it myself.”

Rex Chris and Katie met on 'Loose Women'

She added: “I just wish Chris would leave it. Who actually cares? I actually don’t care if he’s sent me a message or not. I don’t care, but just don’t call me a liar when I can prove not.

“Obviously when you keep piping on about it, it shows that you’re guilty.”

Katie first met Chris when he appeared as a guest on ‘Loose Women’ earlier this year, announcing on the show prior to his arrival that she wanted him to be her “next husband.”

In his furious Twitter tirade against the star earlier this week, Chris maintained he hadn’t responded to Katie’s messages, adding media lawyers would “f*** her up”.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Katie made an appearance on 'BUILD'

“Katie Price you’re a piece of rotten shit,” he raged.“I couldn’t give a fuck about you. Be a mother, be something respectful for everyone’s sake.

“I showed your true colours, you couldn’t live with it. You have 52 screenshots on Snapshchat since I humiliated you? Comical.

“I’ve got my whole account history from Snapchat and media lawyer will fuck you up. No one deserves your shit, and I ain’t one to take it. You fuck lives. You have MY number, you can see I haven’t sent you shit. You’re washed up and you stink.”

Chris later deleted the tweet, because he felt the language he had used was “disrespectful” to his younger fans, but maintained he had “meant everything” he’d said.

Watch the full ‘BUILD’ interview with Katie Price in the video below, where she also ignited her most random celebrity feud to date...

