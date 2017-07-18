Katie Price Is Training To Become A Paramedic. Yes, Really

It appears there is no end to Katie Price’s list of talents, as she is adding a surprising new job to her ever-changing CV.

Not content with already being a model, business woman, ‘Loose Women’ panellist, reality star and singer (sort of...), Pricey has revealed she is training to become a paramedic.

Yes, you read that correctly - Katie Price is in training to become an actual medical professional.

ITV/Rex/Ken McKay Katie Price

She made the revelation in a new interview with Heat magazine, where she said: “I’m training to become a paramedic. Yes, I am. It’s a five-year course and you can work and do it at the same time.

“I had started training to be a nurse when I left school and I love all that kind of stuff. I start the course soon.”

Of course, this isn’t the only challenge KP is hoping to take on, as she has also been linked to the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’.

A source told The Sun: “She wants to do it more than a lot of other shows because she sees it as a challenge and she actually has to learn something.

Katie is no stranger to reality TV, of course, having been on both ‘I’m A Celebrity’and ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, as well as starring in a string of fly-on-the-wall shows, the latest of which is currently airing on digital channel Quest Red.

The show hit headlines last week when footage aired of her showing her children topless pictures of herself - something which sparked a lot of conversation among viewers.

