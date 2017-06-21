From the moment Katie Price announced news of a new single, we’ve been eagerly awaiting a performance as iconic as her Eurovision effort, and we think the Pricey may have just outdone herself.

The star took to the stage on Wednesday’s (21 June) episode of ‘Loose Women’ to give ‘I Got U’ its live debut, and let’s just say it was really quite something.

But aside from the questionable vocals and unenthusiastic attempts at any sort of movement, there was something else we couldn’t take our eyes off throughout the performance - Ruth Langsford’s face.

ITV We see you, Ruth. We see you

ITV The presenter couldn't hide her smirk

The ‘Loose Women’ anchor was caught trying to stifle her smirk as Katie sang her song, which was penned by none other than former ‘X Factor’ star Craig Colton.

At least Ruth tried to pretend she was interested though, which is more than can be said for a certain Janet Street Porter:

ITV Something other than Katie's vocals caught JSP's attention

ITV Having fun there, Janet?

Funnily enough, only an ‘edited highlights’ of the performance has so far made it to YouTube, but luckily for you, some Twitter users were quick to capture the, errrrrm, less polished parts of the rendition:

Ladies and gents,for those of you lucky to miss it, here is Katie Price with her latest anthem! (I was laughing at Ruth's face during this) pic.twitter.com/ggkHYUFSKZ — Steven Turner-Gold (@StevenTweetzz) June 21, 2017

Katie’s live vocals certainly sparked some pretty hilarious reactions on the social media site too:

If you've ever wondered what a cat in a nutribullet sounds like, stick loose women on and listen to Katie Price "singing" — Vicky (@vickyrigg) June 21, 2017

Katie Price is singing her new single now on #LooseWomen. In case you wondered what a cat being fed through a threshing machine sounds like. — Adam Postans (@couchpotatoadam) June 21, 2017

Keerrissst! Just turned over to ITV News and caught the end of Katie Price singing.... the nightmares came flooding back... 😖😖😖😖😖 pic.twitter.com/T7r4x4cZcP — CoxeyLoxey (@CoxeyLoxey) June 21, 2017

.@SophieAlex1 "Can anyone hear that horrible moaning noise?" Looks around to see Katie Price singing on Loose Women — Zoe Drewett (@zoelouisedrew) June 21, 2017

Just when you think Brexit negotiations and DUP getting involved with the Tories was enough to ruin June, Katie Price starts singing again. — Ryan Ogilvie (@ryanogs) June 21, 2017

Katie really isn’t bothered what her detractors have to say, though.

Taking to Twitter after Craig defended her by revealing she has “inner ear difficulties”, Katie insisted she was “living her dream”.

Singing when you have inner ear difficulties is very hard for even for most professional. Singing live and carrying on is a professional 👍👍 — Craig Colton (@CraigColtonUK) June 21, 2017

I enjoyed myself living my dream I can't win if I sing live or mime but I don't care 💕💕 https://t.co/oYFVOdrQ28 — Katie Price (@MissKatiePrice) June 21, 2017

Fair play, Pricey.

‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.

