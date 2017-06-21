From the moment Katie Price announced news of a new single, we’ve been eagerly awaiting a performance as iconic as her Eurovision effort, and we think the Pricey may have just outdone herself.
The star took to the stage on Wednesday’s (21 June) episode of ‘Loose Women’ to give ‘I Got U’ its live debut, and let’s just say it was really quite something.
But aside from the questionable vocals and unenthusiastic attempts at any sort of movement, there was something else we couldn’t take our eyes off throughout the performance - Ruth Langsford’s face.
The ‘Loose Women’ anchor was caught trying to stifle her smirk as Katie sang her song, which was penned by none other than former ‘X Factor’ star Craig Colton.
At least Ruth tried to pretend she was interested though, which is more than can be said for a certain Janet Street Porter:
Funnily enough, only an ‘edited highlights’ of the performance has so far made it to YouTube, but luckily for you, some Twitter users were quick to capture the, errrrrm, less polished parts of the rendition:
Katie’s live vocals certainly sparked some pretty hilarious reactions on the social media site too:
Katie really isn’t bothered what her detractors have to say, though.
Taking to Twitter after Craig defended her by revealing she has “inner ear difficulties”, Katie insisted she was “living her dream”.
Fair play, Pricey.
‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.