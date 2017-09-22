Katie Price Shuts Down Claims She Hinted Peter Andre Cheated On Her During Their Marriage

Katie Price has furiously refuted claims she hinted Peter Andre was unfaithful to her during their marriage.

The ‘Loose Women’ star was angered by a report in The Sun, which ran with the headline: “Katie Price hints Peter Andre cheated on her as she likens end of their relationship to BBC drama ‘Doctor Foster’.”

PA Archive/PA Images Katie Price and Peter Andre split in 2009

In the story, the paper claimed Katie was asked by a fan during her ‘An Audience With’ tour if she ever stalked her ex-husband on Twitter, to which she allegedly responded: “I don’t stalk anyone. Have you seen ‘Doctor Foster’? That’s the answer to that question. Use your brain if you know what I’m trying to say …”

They also pointed out the hit BBC series, which stars Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel, “tells the story of a woman wreaking revenge on her husband after discovering he was having an affair with a much younger woman”.

However, Katie shut down the implication that’s what she meant with her comments, also apologising for any misunderstanding.

Writing on Twitter, she said: “I did not ever say in any words from my mouth on my tour to suggest Pete cheated on me as everyone knows he never did. Sorry.”

I did not ever say in any words from my mouth on my tour to suggest Pete cheated on me as everyone knows he never did. Sorry". — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) September 22, 2017

Katie and Peter announced they were divorcing in 2009, after four years of marriage.

While their split played out in full display of the media, the exact reason Peter decided to end their marriage has always remained unclear.

BBC Suranne Jones and Bertie Carvel in 'Doctor Foster'

During an appearance on ‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories’ in 2011, Peter said: “Katie said the reason I left her was because I’d seen pictures of her in nightclubs flirting with other men and presumed she’d cheated on me.

“That is not the truth. Those pictures were not the reason I left Katie. I would never end a marriage over something small, or little things building up.”

He continued: “Something big happened, which I won’t reveal as I don’t want my kids reading it. But when I tell them, I’ll come on your show and reveal what actually happened.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Katie is currently divorcing her third husband Kieran Hayler

The pair met on ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ in 2004, and after getting married, they went on to have two children together - Junior and Princess.

Katie is currently going through another marriage split, after she announced she was divorcing third husband Kieran Hayler last month, having discovered he’d had a third affair.

Katie Price's Most Memorable Moments