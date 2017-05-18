The former glamour model married the singer at Highclere Castle in 2005 after they fell for each other when they both appeared on ‘ I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ’.

Katie Price has admitted she didn’t enjoy her lavish wedding to Peter Andre , which cost a whopping £1million.

The extravagant big day was paid for by OK! Magazine, but on Wednesday’s ‘Loose Women’, Katie revealed she couldn’t fully appreciate it for a number of reasons

“It was as just under a million. But we did it with OK Magazine, so basically our fee paid for the wedding,” she explained.

“But when I look back at it I didn’t enjoy the day, for one I had postnatal depression, and because we did it for a magazine, I wasn’t allowed to be in certain places in case someone got a picture.

“I remember people were going around with buckets of Swarovski [crystals].

“We had a pink carriage, we had a tunnel, special lighting, a pink carpet.”