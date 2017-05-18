Katie Price has admitted she didn’t enjoy her lavish wedding to Peter Andre, which cost a whopping £1million.
The former glamour model married the singer at Highclere Castle in 2005 after they fell for each other when they both appeared on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.
The extravagant big day was paid for by OK! Magazine, but on Wednesday’s ‘Loose Women’, Katie revealed she couldn’t fully appreciate it for a number of reasons
“It was as just under a million. But we did it with OK Magazine, so basically our fee paid for the wedding,” she explained.
“But when I look back at it I didn’t enjoy the day, for one I had postnatal depression, and because we did it for a magazine, I wasn’t allowed to be in certain places in case someone got a picture.
“I remember people were going around with buckets of Swarovski [crystals].
“We had a pink carriage, we had a tunnel, special lighting, a pink carpet.”
She continued: “It was ridiculous. I didn’t see it all. Then you have to do the photos for the magazine, I actually did not see all the wedding.
“Did you really enjoy it at all, no. I enjoyed marrying him [Peter Andre], but the wedding, I didn’t get to enjoy it.”
Katie then admitted that her last wedding to her current husband Kieran Hayler was a rather more modest affair, setting the couple back £10,000.
Meanwhile, Katie’s fellow ‘Loose Women’ panelist, Janet Street-Porter, revealed that she planned to add a unique ingredient to her wedding cake..
Janet said: “The first wedding, we had the traditional registry office, then the swanky lunch in a posh restaurant with the relatives, then in the evening we had the part for our mates.
“That’s when I made the wedding cake and the hash was supposed to be in it, but it didn’t arrive.”
‘Loose Women’ is on ITV weekdays at 12.30pm.