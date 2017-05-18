All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    18/05/2017 07:25 BST | Updated 18/05/2017 09:15 BST

    Katie Price Admits She ‘Didn’t Enjoy’ Her £1 Million Wedding To Peter Andre

    Pricey.

    Katie Price has admitted she didn’t enjoy her lavish wedding to Peter Andre, which cost a whopping £1million.

    The former glamour model married the singer at Highclere Castle in 2005 after they fell for each other when they both appeared on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Katie Price and Peter Andre

    The extravagant big day was paid for by OK! Magazine, but on Wednesday’s ‘Loose Women’, Katie revealed she couldn’t fully appreciate it for a number of reasons

    “It was as just under a million. But we did it with OK Magazine, so basically our fee paid for the wedding,” she explained.

    “But when I look back at it I didn’t enjoy the day, for one I had postnatal depression, and because we did it for a magazine, I wasn’t allowed to be in certain places in case someone got a picture.

    “I remember people were going around with buckets of Swarovski [crystals].

    “We had a pink carriage, we had a tunnel, special lighting, a pink carpet.”

    Philip Ramey Photography, LLC via Getty Images

    She continued: “It was ridiculous. I didn’t see it all. Then you have to do the photos for the magazine, I actually did not see all the wedding.

    “Did you really enjoy it at all, no. I enjoyed marrying him [Peter Andre], but the wedding, I didn’t get to enjoy it.”

    Katie then admitted that her last wedding to her current husband Kieran Hayler was a rather more modest affair, setting the couple back £10,000.

    Meanwhile, Katie’s fellow ‘Loose Women’ panelist, Janet Street-Porter, revealed that she planned to add a unique ingredient to her wedding cake..

    Janet said: “The first wedding, we had the traditional registry office, then the swanky lunch in a posh restaurant with the relatives, then in the evening we had the part for our mates.

    “That’s when I made the wedding cake and the hash was supposed to be in it, but it didn’t arrive.”

    ‘Loose Women’ is on ITV weekdays at 12.30pm.

