Katie Price has been the subject of a debate on Instagram after she posted a photo of her 10-year-old daughter Princess with her hair curled and wearing makeup.

Price captioned the photo, shared on Sunday 7 August: “Just look at her 👑👸🏼.”

Many fans complimented the 10-year-old, with comments including “stunning”, “beautiful” and “supermodel”.

“So jealous of her hair and she is absolutely gorgeous inside as well when I watch her on your programme - lovely children you have Katie,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “She is absolutely stunning Katie - her hair is incredible.”

However others slammed the mum-of-five for allowing her daughter to get “glammed up” at such a young age.