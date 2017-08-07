Katie Price has been the subject of a debate on Instagram after she posted a photo of her 10-year-old daughter Princess with her hair curled and wearing makeup.
Price captioned the photo, shared on Sunday 7 August: “Just look at her 👑👸🏼.”
Many fans complimented the 10-year-old, with comments including “stunning”, “beautiful” and “supermodel”.
“So jealous of her hair and she is absolutely gorgeous inside as well when I watch her on your programme - lovely children you have Katie,” one person wrote.
Another commented: “She is absolutely stunning Katie - her hair is incredible.”
However others slammed the mum-of-five for allowing her daughter to get “glammed up” at such a young age.
One person commented: “She is 10 years old, there are plenty of years for hair and makeup, why get her glammed up now?”
Another wrote: “Let her be natural. Let her be a kid. Let her be young and not want to look older than herself. Don’t let her be you.”
And another commented: “I just don’t like that she’s wearing makeup. She is too young.”
Price was previously slammed for posting photos of Princess wearing makeup in December 2015 when her daughter was eight years old. However Price later admitted she felt she had been “wrong” to share the post.
“You’re all right. I’m in the wrong,” the mum-of-five said on the ‘Loose Women’ panel in January 2016.
“To me that’s innocent because she’s copying her mum, but so many people said to me ‘Oh my gosh Katie, think about paedophiles’.
“And I thought: ‘Oh yeah, you’re right’. When you say it, I can see it.”