STYLE

Katie Price Debuts Dramatic New Hair Colour For Her 2017 Calendar

Price is in the pink.

22/12/2016 10:17 | Updated 6 hours ago
Ellen Wallwork Senior Life Editor at The Huffington Post UK

Katie Price tried out pink and blue ‘mermaid’ hair for her 2017 calendar shoot. 

Price debuted the dramatic new look on Instagram on Wednesday 21 December, thanking celebrity hairdresser Carl Bembridge for helping with the transformation. 

Bembridge is well known for his impressive wigs, (check out his Kylie Jenner inspired look below to get an idea of the extent of his skills), so we don’t expect it will be long before Price steps out with another new ‘do.

 Besides, she’s rarely out of the hairdressers chair for longer than a couple of weeks, (and who can blame her). 

Hairdressers again 💁

A photo posted by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on

Pricey isn’t the only celeb to go pink. Scroll through the gallery below for more inspiration:

Celebs With Pink Hair

 

 

 

More:

Uk Style Beauty Hair Katie Price Celebrity Style
Suggest a correction
Comments
Katie Price Debuts Dramatic New Hair Colour For Her 2017 Calendar

CONVERSATIONS