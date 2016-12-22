Katie Price tried out pink and blue ‘mermaid’ hair for her 2017 calendar shoot.
Price debuted the dramatic new look on Instagram on Wednesday 21 December, thanking celebrity hairdresser Carl Bembridge for helping with the transformation.
Bembridge is well known for his impressive wigs, (check out his Kylie Jenner inspired look below to get an idea of the extent of his skills), so we don’t expect it will be long before Price steps out with another new ‘do.
Besides, she’s rarely out of the hairdressers chair for longer than a couple of weeks, (and who can blame her).
Pricey isn’t the only celeb to go pink. Scroll through the gallery below for more inspiration:
