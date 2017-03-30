Katie Price sparked an online debate on Instagram after posting a photo of her nine-year-old daughter posing on a beach.
The 38-year-old shared a snap of Princess pouting to camera and wearing a multi-coloured kaftan dress.
“My 👑 in @katiepriceboutique loving her hols,” Price captioned the snap.
But many were concerned she was too young to be posing “provocatively”.
“She’s a beautiful little girl who doesn’t need to be posing provocatively at nine or 10 years old,” someone commented.
Another wrote: “Pretty girl but a picture with a top open down to her stomach even a bit - come on. My daughter is 10 and there is no way I would post a picture like that, especially in world we live in.”
Someone else commented: “Mmmm very beautiful girl but I feel slightly uncomfortable with this photo.”
Others called the picture “inappropriate”, “just wrong” and advised Price to “let her be a child for a while longer”.
Some of Price’s fans didn’t feel the photo deserved such criticism.
“Wow stunning, she looks so much like you,” commented one fan. “She will be a model just like you and it’s adorable.”
Another wrote: “I don’t get why people have a problem with this picture, she’s covered up for God’s sake - get a life people!”
A fan also commented: “She looks lovely! My child who is four poses like this on a daily basis when I take photos of her.
“It’s not inappropriate at all. Silly people, she’s covered up well. She looks beautiful, take no notice Katie.”
The debate comes after Price announced she had set up a government petition to make online abuse a criminal offence and create a register of offenders.
She decided to take the action after years of trolls sending nasty messages to her teenage son Harvey, 14, on social media.
“This abuse includes racism, homophobia, body shaming and a whole range of other hate speech,” she wrote.
Price, who is also mum to Junior, 11, Jett, three and Bunny, two, has come under fire before for photos she’s posted of Princess.
She shared a photo of Princess in December 2015 wearing makeup at eight years old. After receiving negative comments, Price filmed a video of Princess who explained it was her decision to wear makeup, not her mum’s.
However Price later admitted the photo was wrong, saying on ‘Loose Women’: “You’re all right. I’m in the wrong.
“To me that’s innocent because she’s copying her mum. But so many people said to me ‘Oh my god Katie, think about paedophiles.
“And I thought ‘Oh yeah, you’re right’. When you say it, I can see it.”