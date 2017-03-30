Katie Price sparked an online debate on Instagram after posting a photo of her nine-year-old daughter posing on a beach.

The 38-year-old shared a snap of Princess pouting to camera and wearing a multi-coloured kaftan dress.

“My 👑 in @katiepriceboutique loving her hols,” Price captioned the snap.

But many were concerned she was too young to be posing “provocatively”.

“She’s a beautiful little girl who doesn’t need to be posing provocatively at nine or 10 years old,” someone commented.