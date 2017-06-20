All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    20/06/2017 11:23 BST

    Katie Price's Daughter Princess Sings Rendition Of 'Let It Go' And Is Praised For 'Stunning' Voice

    'Wow, what a voice.'

    Katie Price’s nine-year-old daughter Princess has been praised for her “stunning” singing voice after her mum posted a video on Instagram.

    The nine-year-old sang a rendition of ‘Let It Go’ from ‘Frozen’ and knew every word perfectly.

    “So cute when she sang this for @loosewomen 💕 ,” Price captioned the clip on Monday 19 June. 

    “She is such a good singer,” wrote one fan. “Well done Princess what a stunning voice.”

    Another wrote: “Wow that is an amazing voice, do you have another singer in the making? One of my fave songs, too.”

    And another fan commented: “She reminds me of a mini Ellie Goulding. Such a great talent, can’t wait to see what she does next.”

    This isn’t the first time Price has shared her kids’ singing skills on social media.

    In May 2016, the mum-of-five shared a video of Junior, now 11, and Princess singing along to Charlie Puth’s ‘One Call Away’.

    And Junior’s rendition of Jackson 5’s ‘I’ll be there’ was also shared on her Instagram page in November 2016.

    Will they be following in their dad’s footsteps and launch singing careers? Only time will tell.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Katie Price's Most Memorable Moments
    MORE:parentsFamilyChildrencelebrity parentskatie price

    Conversations