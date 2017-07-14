Katie Price Performed A Instagram Striptease In Her 'Loose Women' Dressing Room And We've No Idea Why

Katie Price has never shied away from stripping off, but even we were shocked by the her latest Instagram update.

There we were, casually tapping through our Stories, when what should appear on our screens but a bare-bottomed Pricey running through her ‘Loose Women’ dressing room.

Katie Price/Instagram Katie Price was in a typically shy mood backstage at 'Loose Women'

For a reason unbeknown to us, the star asked her pal to film as she whipped off her jumper and pulled down her tracksuit bottoms backstage at the ITV daytime show.

Uploading it to Instagram, she aded the caption: “I’m mad.”

When not posting naked updates on her social media accounts, Katie is currently busy promoting her new single ‘I Got U’.

HGL via Getty Images

The dance track was penned by former ‘X Factor’ competitor Craig Colton, but it failed to impress ‘Loose Women’ viewers following Katie’s performance of the song on the daytime show.

Not that she was bothered, as she said: “[I’m] living my dream, I can’t win if I sing live or mime but I don’t care.”

She later shrugged off the critics when she returned to the stage to give a rendition of ‘I Got U’ on ‘Big Brother’s Bit On The Side’.

Meanwhile, she has also been linked to the new series of ‘Dancing On Ice’, which is returning to ITV in the new year.

Katie Price's Most Memorable Moments