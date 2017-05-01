Katie Price has defended herself, after dividing ‘This Morning’ viewers last week when she said the N-word twice during a live interview.

The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ winner was speaking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about the abuse her teenage son Harvey receives from online trolls on a regular basis.

Claiming punishments were currently too soft, she said: “Is it strong enough to call my son a ‘black, blind n*****’? Is that not abuse?”

Moments later, she repeated the term in reference to the names Harvey is called online, and was scolded by the host, who interjected: “You don’t need to say it again.”