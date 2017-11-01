Katie Price has postponed the remaining dates of her speaking tour, following “threats” to her family. The former glamour model has been on stage at venues up and down the country, but on Wednesday (1 November), she announced that the remaining gigs will now take place in 2018.

PA Wire/PA Images Katie Price

In a statement shared on the Facebook page for Folkestone’s Leas Cliff Hall, where she was due to appear on Saturday (4 November), Katie said: “Due to recent threats and events with my personal circumstances I have made the decision to postpone my remaining tour dates until the new year. “I hope that ticket holders can make the new dates and can’t wait to see you all next year. KP xxx.” She then shared a list of the rescheduled dates on Twitter:

Due to the recent events with my personal circumstances I have made the decision to postpone my remaining tour dates till the new year💋💋 pic.twitter.com/MJLGYj1eVw November 1, 2017

Katie previously cancelled dates in Manchester and Wimbledon, after receiving threats against her eldest son, Harvey. At the time, the Sun reported that one blackmailer was asking for £50,000 from the star, and also threatened to reveal details about her private life to the public. Speaking to HuffPost UK in October, Katie opened up about having a particularly difficult few months. Revealing plans to focus on her own well-being, she said: “I am now going to start training, like, working out, trying a more healthy-living diet. “I need something to stimulate my mind because the amount of stuff I’m going through at the minute I can either go one way [or the other], and I need something to keep me going…. otherwise I’ll get into a rut and I don’t want to. “You can either take two paths. You can either go down... but my path is going to be health, fitness, food, uplifting - what do they call it? Endorphins in your brain. That’s the route I’m taking.”