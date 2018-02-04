Katie Price Reveals Internet Trolls Made 'Sex Videos' Of Her Disabled Son

After her son suffered trolling on social media @KatiePrice explains why she thinks we don't do enough to cut out online abuse. #Peston pic.twitter.com/JQPxHn16l7

Katie Price has revealed how internet trolls made “sex videos” of her disabled son Harvey.

The reality TV star is campaigning to make online abuse a specific criminal offence and will this week give evidence to a Commons committee.

Her 15-year-old son Harvey - who is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome - was hit with abuse on Twitter last year by an unnamed 19-year-old who received a caution from Sussex Police.

Price won the backing of MPs Stella Creasy and John Whittingdale for her campaign as she opened up in a TV interview about some of the disturbing abuse her son was subjected to.

She told ITV’s Peston on Sunday show: “Harvey was getting racial abuse, they were mocking him, doing sex videos on him, putting him in t-shirts, and he’s got complex special needs - I’ve got five children but they always pick on him.

“I got two people arrested, (the police) seized all their computers, they seized everything, took them quite far, but then it got to the point where they can’t charge them with nothing because there’s nothing in place for it.”