A teenager has denied the murder of seven-year-old Katie Rough. Katie was found with severe lacerations to her neck and chest on a playing field in York last month and died later in hospital. The teenager was arrested after Katie was found injured and charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, a knife.

SWNS Katie Rough suffered severe lacerations to her neck and chest

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared for the second time at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday via video link, as her solicitor confirmed the not guilty plea. She also denied a second charge of possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife. She did not speak and nodded when asked if she understood the court proceedings. Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, announced the trial will take place on 3 July as members of Katie’s family listened to the proceedings. There was no application for bail and she was remanded into youth detention accommodation.

John Giles/PA Wire Katie's coffin leaves York Minster following a funeral service

On Monday, hundreds of mourners donned rainbow-coloured accessories to celebrate Katie’s life at her funeral at York Minster. Around 400 people packed into the cathedral for a service led by the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu. Dr Sentamu told the congregation that he sat with Katie’s coffin overnight after realising she would be alone following a family service at his Bishopthorpe Palace residence.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu during the funeral of Katie