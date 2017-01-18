The mother of a seven-year-old girl who was stabbed to death has paid tribute to her late daughter with a touching commemorative tattoo.
Katie Rough was found with severe lacerations to her neck and chest on a playing field in York last Monday and died later in hospital.
A 15-year-old girl was arrested and has appeared before a judge at Crown Court.
Katie’s mother Alison Rough updated her profile picture on Facebook to show two wrists etched with the word “Katie”, with one also featuring a Dr Seuss cartoon and a verse from the book Happy Birthday To You!
The line: “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you,” may also have been chosen to mark what would have been Katie’s eighth birthday on 16 January.
She wrote: “My beautiful beautiful, sassy, kind, amazing girl. I love her more than any words could even come close to explaining.
“Life will never ever be the same again. My children, my grandson and my husband are my whole entire life, I live only for them. #teamrough xxxxx.”
People living in the cul-de-sac next to where Katie was attacked said her mother fell to her knees in the street, crying and pleading for help when she arrived at the scene.
Tracey Ralph, head teacher at Westfield Primary School where Katie was a pupil, paid tribute to the “kind and thoughtful child” who was well-liked by pupils and staff.
Members of her family have thanked the organisers of an online donation site that has raised almost £25,000 since the seven-year-old died.
The arrested teenager has been remanded in youth detention and will next appear for a pre-trial hearing at Leeds Crown Court on 16 February.
The defendant, who cannot be named, is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon - a knife.