The mother of a seven-year-old girl who was stabbed to death has paid tribute to her late daughter with a touching commemorative tattoo. Katie Rough was found with severe lacerations to her neck and chest on a playing field in York last Monday and died later in hospital. A 15-year-old girl was arrested and has appeared before a judge at Crown Court.

Katie’s mother Alison Rough updated her profile picture on Facebook to show two wrists etched with the word “Katie”, with one also featuring a Dr Seuss cartoon and a verse from the book Happy Birthday To You! The line: “Today you are you, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you,” may also have been chosen to mark what would have been Katie’s eighth birthday on 16 January.

She wrote: “My beautiful beautiful, sassy, kind, amazing girl. I love her more than any words could even come close to explaining. “Life will never ever be the same again. My children, my grandson and my husband are my whole entire life, I live only for them. #teamrough xxxxx.”

SWNS Katie Rough died last Monday after she was attacked in a playing field in York