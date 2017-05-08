Katrina famously won the Contest for the UK back in 1997, with her anthem ‘Love Shine A Light’, which beat the second-placed Ireland by a stonking 70 points.

In a fitting tribute to the 20th anniversary of her great win for the UK with her band Katrina and the Waves , Katrina Leskanich will be returning to the Eurovision Song Contest this year, to announce the results of the 2017 UK jury vote.

Katrina said: “I am honoured and delighted to be invited to be the spokesperson for the UK at Eurovision this year. It makes it extra special as this year is the 20th anniversary of my win in 1997 with Love Shine a Light.”

The 62nd Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place this Saturday 13 May live from the International Exhibition Centre in Kiev, Ukraine, broadcast live on BBC One at 8pm with commentator Graham Norton.

2017 sees the 60th anniversary of the UK’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Lucie Jones will represent the UK with her song ‘Never Give Up On You’; which was co-written by 2009 Eurovision Song Contest winner, Emmelie de Forest.

Lucie said, “It’s been 20 years since Katrina won Eurovision so it is SO exciting that she is back this year! She’s a huge inspiration to me and one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of this huge competition, that means so much too so many people. I am so excited to be here in Kiev getting ready to perform at the final!”

Rehearsals have begun in Kiev and exclusive content of the preparations for the big night are available now via the BBC Eurovision website.

Mel Giedroyc and Scott Mills host the Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals live on BBC Four on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May.