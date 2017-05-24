The ‘I Kissed A Girl’ spoke with radio presenter Elvis Duran on Tuesday (23 May), revealing she felt it was time for pop-lovers to put their differences and rivalries aside in times of adversity.

Katy Perry has made a public call for “unity” among music fans, in her first interview since the bombing at an Ariana Grande show in Manchester earlier this week.

Discussing her personal reaction to the terrible events, she explained: “I can’t tell anybody else how they should feel, but I just feel devastated.

“But the thing of it is, besides all the weird stuff that goes around on the internet, which is sometimes a great place but [sometimes] an absolute underbelly mob-pit of horribleness, I think the greatest thing we can do now is just unite as people. As, like, fanbases. All of it, you know?

“As much… whatever we say behind people’s backs - because the internet can be a little bit ruthless as far as fanbases go - but I think the greatest thing we can do is just unite, and love on each other… no barriers, no borders, we all need to just coexist.”

She continued: “Ari’s fans are my fans and my fans are Ari’s fans, and we are all loving on each other and we should just stay loving on each other.”