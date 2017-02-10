Katy Perry unveiled her brand new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ on Friday (10 February), and it’s another slice of pop perfection.

But never mind that Katy co-wrote the new track with Sia, or that it was produced by Max Martin, what we’re really obsessed with is the oddly-mesmerising accompanying lyric video.

Ahead of Katy releasing the actual video, we’ve got a clip of a hamster sat in its armchair waiting for his teeny-tiny dinner, which is being prepared in a mini kitchen by some very human hands.