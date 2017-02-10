Katy Perry unveiled her brand new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ on Friday (10 February), and it’s another slice of pop perfection.
But never mind that Katy co-wrote the new track with Sia, or that it was produced by Max Martin, what we’re really obsessed with is the oddly-mesmerising accompanying lyric video.
Ahead of Katy releasing the actual video, we’ve got a clip of a hamster sat in its armchair waiting for his teeny-tiny dinner, which is being prepared in a mini kitchen by some very human hands.
We’re sure it’s some sort of deep and meaningful comment on the current state of the world and how we’re all stuck on repeat, but if we’re being really honest, we just want to know where we can get our hands on one of those fully-functioning miniature cookers.
The synth-pop track, which features Bob Marley’s grandson Skip, will be performed by Katy at this year’s Grammys, on Sunday (12 February).
Have a listen (and watch the cute-as video) above.