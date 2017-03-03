Katy Perry has debuted a drastic new look, speaking out about her recent split from Orlando Bloom at the same time.

The singer recently made a comeback with her new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, launching a “purposeful pop” campaign, but hit headlines earlier this week thanks to her split from the ‘Lord Of The Rings’ actor.

Now, after revealing a newly-blonde ‘do before the single’s release, Katy has visited the hairdressers again, this time getting a more drastic cut that she’s shared on Instagram: