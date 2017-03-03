All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/03/2017 11:38 GMT

    Katy Perry Debuts A Drastic New Look As She Speaks Out On Orlando Bloom Split

    💇💇

    Katy Perry has debuted a drastic new look, speaking out about her recent split from Orlando Bloom at the same time.

    The singer recently made a comeback with her new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, launching a “purposeful pop” campaign, but hit headlines earlier this week thanks to her split from the ‘Lord Of The Rings’ actor.

    Now, after revealing a newly-blonde ‘do before the single’s release, Katy has visited the hairdressers again, this time getting a more drastic cut that she’s shared on Instagram:

    I WASNT READY TILL NOW

    A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

    And she’s also found time to tweet about the split too, writing:

    Katy and Orlando attended an Oscars party together on Sunday (26 February), and then shocked fans by announcing their break-up less than 48 hours later.

    Their joint statement read: “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

    Katy Perry
    MORE: uk celebrityukmusicKaty PerryOrlando Bloom

    Conversations