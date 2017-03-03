Katy Perry has debuted a drastic new look, speaking out about her recent split from Orlando Bloom at the same time.
The singer recently made a comeback with her new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, launching a “purposeful pop” campaign, but hit headlines earlier this week thanks to her split from the ‘Lord Of The Rings’ actor.
Now, after revealing a newly-blonde ‘do before the single’s release, Katy has visited the hairdressers again, this time getting a more drastic cut that she’s shared on Instagram:
And she’s also found time to tweet about the split too, writing:
Katy and Orlando attended an Oscars party together on Sunday (26 February), and then shocked fans by announcing their break-up less than 48 hours later.
Their joint statement read: “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”