John Mayer has responded to Katy Perry’s admission that he’s better in bed than her other famous exes, Orlando Bloom and Diplo, with a typically enigmatic answer.

While Diplo had a tongue-in-cheek response to the fact he lagged behind in third place, it seems rocker John wasn’t in the mood for a laugh when quizzed on the matter.

Boston Globe via Getty Images John Mayer

Riiiiiiiight.

Lester Cohen via Getty Images Katy and John in 2014

Katy and John dated on and off following her divorce from Russell Brand in 2013, and split for good in September 2016.

James Corden set Katy the task of ranking her exes when he stopped by during her recent ‘Witness’ livestream.

The 72-hour long project featured a number of segments, with fans also getting to see the ‘Teenage Dream’ singer candidly discuss her journey to a better understanding of cultural appropriation and *that* feud with Taylor Swift.

Celebs Who Handled Their Splits Like A Boss