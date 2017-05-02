Katy Perry had one of the stand-out looks at this year’s Met Gala, where she served as an honorary chairperson for the evening, alongside Anna Wintour and Pharrell Williams.
Spending the evening among the biggest names from the world of fashion, Katy was clearly determined to make an impression on the red carpet, and went all out with her ensemble.
The theme of the evening was Comme Des Garçons, the fashion label famous for their outlandish and unusual silhouettes, and while Katy’s outfit undoubtedly isn’t for everyone, at least she managed to stick to the theme.
Katy was snapped on her way into the event in a lace look, complete with floor-length red veil and train, which was giving us what we can only sum up as “futuristic space lobster on her wedding day”.
Sidenote: is anyone else suddenly craving some strawberry laces?
Completing the look, Katy wore a metallic headpiece which appeared to showcase the word ‘witness’, which has prompted some fans to speculate this could be the name of her upcoming fourth album.
Keeping everyone on their toes, Katy switched things up later in the evening, when she performed a medley of her hits for the crowd, sporting a flesh-coloured leotard and a bejeweled hood.
Katy is currently gearing up for the release of her fourth album, releasing the second single from her collection, ‘Bon Appétit’ last week, to a lukewarm reception.
Earlier this year, she unveiled lead single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which she claimed marked the beginning of a new era of “purposeful pop” in her career.
She promoted the track with performances at the Grammys and Brit Awards, both of which featured political imagery intended to spark debate.
