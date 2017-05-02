Katy Perry had one of the stand-out looks at this year’s Met Gala, where she served as an honorary chairperson for the evening, alongside Anna Wintour and Pharrell Williams.

Spending the evening among the biggest names from the world of fashion, Katy was clearly determined to make an impression on the red carpet, and went all out with her ensemble.

The theme of the evening was Comme Des Garçons, the fashion label famous for their outlandish and unusual silhouettes, and while Katy’s outfit undoubtedly isn’t for everyone, at least she managed to stick to the theme.