    • ENTERTAINMENT
    02/05/2017 11:24 BST | Updated 02/05/2017 11:26 BST

    Met Gala 2017: Katy Perry Turns Heads In Veiled Outfit On The Red Carpet

    Part space bride, part futuristic lobster, part album promo.

    Katy Perry had one of the stand-out looks at this year’s Met Gala, where she served as an honorary chairperson for the evening, alongside Anna Wintour and Pharrell Williams.

    Spending the evening among the biggest names from the world of fashion, Katy was clearly determined to make an impression on the red carpet, and went all out with her ensemble.

    The theme of the evening was Comme Des Garçons, the fashion label famous for their outlandish and unusual silhouettes, and while Katy’s outfit undoubtedly isn’t for everyone, at least she managed to stick to the theme.

    John Lamparski via Getty Images
    She comes in peace

    Katy was snapped on her way into the event in a lace look, complete with floor-length red veil and train, which was giving us what we can only sum up as “futuristic space lobster on her wedding day”.

    Sidenote: is anyone else suddenly craving some strawberry laces?

    Completing the look, Katy wore a metallic headpiece which appeared to showcase the word ‘witness’, which has prompted some fans to speculate this could be the name of her upcoming fourth album.

    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Katy's headpiece goes to show there's no end to what you can pick up at Tiger for cheap

    Keeping everyone on their toes, Katy switched things up later in the evening, when she performed a medley of her hits for the crowd, sporting a flesh-coloured leotard and a bejeweled hood.

    Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
    Three words for Katy's look: beautiful, dirty, rich

    Katy is currently gearing up for the release of her fourth album, releasing the second single from her collection, ‘Bon Appétit’ last week, to a lukewarm reception.

    Earlier this year, she unveiled lead single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which she claimed marked the beginning of a new era of “purposeful pop” in her career.

    She promoted the track with performances at the Grammys and Brit Awards, both of which featured political imagery intended to spark debate.

    Check out all the red carpet pics from this year’s Met Gala below...

    Met Gala 2017
    Conversations