As fans debate whether Katy Perry’s new song ‘Swish, Swish’ is a diss track aimed at Taylor Swift (Swift... geddit?), a member of the ‘1989’ star’s “squad” has wasted no time in slamming it.
Taking to Twitter, ‘Orange Is The New Black’ star Ruby Rose has made her thoughts on Katy’s latest efforts pretty clear, pointing out that ‘Swish, Swish’ doesn’t exactly fit with the ‘Teenage Dream’ creator’s new “purposeful pop” mantra.
First of all, let’s give the track a listen...
Now, onto Ruby’s criticism. She wrote:
“Stop trying to make Wit...I mean fetch happen”? That’ll be a reference to Katy’s upcoming album ‘Witness’.
Ruby continued:
Meanwhile, fans have been busy dissecting the track and analysing everything from the single art to the lyrics in a bid to work out if it really is about Taylor.
Where’s the evidence? Well, first of all, the artwork on the video shows a hand literally grasping receipts, the first of which is a bill for “karma, coffee and tea”.
Then there are lines including “A tiger / Don’t lose no sleep / Don’t need opinions / From a shellfish or a sheep,” which could be a throwback to when Katy tweeted about a “Regina George in a sheep’s clothing” shortly after ‘Bad Blood’ was released.
And finally, there’s the fact it features Nicki Minaj, who had her own Twitter row with Taylor over the MTV VMAs nominations back in 2015.
Katy and Taylor’s feud dates back a long way, and multiple sources have previously cited - as-yet-unproven - claims Katy poached some of Taylor’s ‘Red’ tour dancers for her own ‘California Dreams’ concerts as the root of it all.
In the years since, the two artists have made not-so-subtle references to each other on numerous occasions, and Katy lent her support to Nicki during the VMAs debacle, before later appearing to support Calvin Harris when he launched a Twitter rant about his ex Taylor.