Katy Perry has been confirmed as the first headliner of Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2017, which will take place in Hull in May.
The ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ singer announced that she’d be closing the first night of the music event on Thursday’s (16 March) edition of Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show, which she was a surprise guest on.
She said: “Grimmy has told me all about Hull and we’ve already set up a date to the Yorkshire pudding factory. Radio 1’s Big Weekend is always a blast and I’m so happy to be able to make it to Hull alongside the incredible line-up.”
Katy joins Little Mix, Stormzy and Kings Of Leon on the line-up, with more performers and details of how to get tickets to be revealed at a later date, though in past years, local residents were able to win free tickets to the event via a lottery system.
This year’s Radio 1 Big Weekend will be held in Hull on 27 and 28 May.
Past headliners have included Madonna, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Rihanna.
Katy’s appointment as headliner comes after she was one of the stand-out performers at this year’s Brit Awards, with her rendition of ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ featuring skeletons who many viewers noted bore a striking resemblance to Donald Trump and Theresa May.
Her performance also sparked a few guilty giggles on social media, when one of her dancers, who was dressed as a house at the time, walked clean off the end of the stage.
Prior to this, Katy also provided a politically-charged moment at the Grammys, when she and Skip Marley closed their performance by standing united in front of a projection of the US constitution.