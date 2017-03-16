Katy Perry has been confirmed as the first headliner of Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2017, which will take place in Hull in May.

The ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ singer announced that she’d be closing the first night of the music event on Thursday’s (16 March) edition of Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 breakfast show, which she was a surprise guest on.

She said: “Grimmy has told me all about Hull and we’ve already set up a date to the Yorkshire pudding factory. Radio 1’s Big Weekend is always a blast and I’m so happy to be able to make it to Hull alongside the incredible line-up.”