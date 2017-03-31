Russell Brand has opened up about the breakdown of his marriage to Katy Perry, admitting that he thinks the pressures of fame were responsible for the breakdown of their marriage.
The two tied the knot in 2010, a year after getting together at the MTV Video Music Awards, but ultimately went their separate ways two years later.
Sources suggested the pair’s busy schedules were to blame for their split, while others claimed it was due to a difference of opinion about starting a family, but now Russell has given his take.
Speaking to John Bishop on his new show ‘In Conversation With…’, Russell said: “Katy was obviously very, very occupied and busy. I was occupied and busy but not to the same degree.
“The marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is due to the undulating nature of fame, living in those conditions.”
He did have good things to say about his ex-wife, though, insisting: “I have come away from that experience and I still feel very warm towards her.
“When I hear about her or see her, I think “Ah, there’s that person, that person in the world.”
Both Russell and Katy were being filmed for respective documentaries at the time of their split, with the documentary ‘Katy Perry: Part Of Me’ showing them spending decreasing amounts of time together prior going their separate ways.
Meanwhile, the Russell Brand film, ‘BRAND: A Second Coming’, shows them having a conversation about wealth, fame and success as his interest in the ‘Occupy’ movement was beginning, which displayed their contrary views on things.
Since their split, Katy has been romantically linked with John Mayer, Diplo and Orlando Bloom, whom she split from earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Russell recently became a father with new partner Laura Gallacher.
‘John Bishop In Conversation With…’ airs on Thursday nights on W.