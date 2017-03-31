Russell Brand has opened up about the breakdown of his marriage to Katy Perry, admitting that he thinks the pressures of fame were responsible for the breakdown of their marriage.

The two tied the knot in 2010, a year after getting together at the MTV Video Music Awards, but ultimately went their separate ways two years later.

Sources suggested the pair’s busy schedules were to blame for their split, while others claimed it was due to a difference of opinion about starting a family, but now Russell has given his take.