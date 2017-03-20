Katy Perry has opened up about her sexuality, revealing that she “prayed the gay away at Jesus camps” during a speech at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Gala over the weekend. The ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ singer was accepting the National Equality Award at the Los Angeles event, when she spoke candidly on a variety of topics, including her religious upbringing and the positive experiences she’s had as a friend to the LGBT+ community. Katy begun her speech with a discussion about her debut single, and what it was like being raised in a religious family, as both of her parents are Pentecostal pastors.

She told the audience: “I’m just a singer-songwriter, honestly. I speak my truths and I paint my fantasies into these little bite-size pop songs. For instance, I kissed a girl and I liked it. Truth be told, I did more than that. “How was I going to reconcile that with a gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? “What I did know is that I was curious and even then I knew sexuality wasn’t as black and white as this dress.” After admitting that she hasn’t ”always gotten it right”, Katy added: “Most of my unconscious adolescence, I prayed the gay away at my Jesus camps. “But then in the middle of it all, in a twist of events, I found my gift and my gift introduced me to people outside of my bubble. My bubble started to burst.”

JB Lacroix via Getty Images Katy Perry

Katy then went on to discuss collaborating with LGBT+ artists, who she says were “the most free, strong, kind and inclusive people I have ever met”, and explained: “They stimulated my mind and they filled my heart with joy and they freaking danced all the while doing it. These people are actually magic, and they are magic because they are living their truth.” “No longer can I sit in silence,” she added. “I have to stand for what I know is true and that is equality and justice for all, period.” Katy is currently gearing up for the release of her fifth album, which will be her first since 2013’s ‘Prism’. The album campaign got off to a strong start last month, when Katy’s single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ debuted at number seven in the UK charts. She also performed the track at the Brit Awards, and appeared to be making a political reference with two giant puppets.