Katy Perry has taken another step towards putting her feud with Taylor Swift behind her, changing the lyrics to supposed diss track ‘Swish Swish’ during a recent performance.

The ‘Roar’ singer made headlines last month when she debuted ‘Swish Swish’, which appeared to reference her ongoing feud with Taylor, which was kickstarted when she unveiled ‘Bad Blood’ back in 2014.

While promoting her current album, Katy has repeatedly said she hopes she and Taylor can leave the fallout in the past, and while she hasn’t always been consistent with this idea, she sent a clear message when she performed the track on Monday (12 June).

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Katy Perry

During the track’s opening verse, she changed the lyric “don’t you come for me” to “God bless you on your journey”, as revealed when one fan posted a clip of the performance on their Twitter page.

This corresponds with an interview Katy gave over the weekend during her ‘Witness World Wide’ live-stream, during which she insisted she “loves” Taylor, adding: “All I need to say to her is I love her, and God bless her on her journey.”

Since then, Katy spoke out about Taylor’s decision to male her entire back catalogue available on streaming services the same week as ‘Witness’ was released, saying simply: “I don’t know… I can only do me.”

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011 via Getty Images Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, before their fallout

Katy also downplayed the suggestion that ‘Swish Swish’ directly references her fallout with Taylor, insisting: “That might be your story, but my story which I know is true for me is that I’ve had not just one person bully me or one person hold me down, or met one troll.”

