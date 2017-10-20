What goes up doesn’t necessarily come down it seems, as Katy Perry found out during one of the shows on her current ‘Witness’ world tour.

The ‘Roar’ singer was left dangling awkwardly above fans’ heads after one of the props she was performing on malfunctioned, leaving the singer high and dry.

Katy had just performed ‘Thinking Of You’ perched atop a model of Saturn at Nashville’s Bridgewater Arena, when things came to an unscheduled halt.

Lol @katyperry's flying planet stage got stuck in Nashville and she had to jump into the crowd pic.twitter.com/p3aYrYlQbF — Dave Paulson (@ItsDavePaulson) October 19, 2017

“This is the first time I’ve been stuck in space,” the singer joked.

“I know I’m kind of a space cadet but actually, this thing is stuck.

“What should I do? Should I tell some jokes, should I tell some stories, should I just sing another song?”

As members of her tour crew desperately tried to sort the problem out, Katy told the audience: “You’d better put your phones up, it’s a YouTube moment!”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Still, at least some fans got a lot closer to Katy than they could have ever hoped, as after a very long two minutes, she dived into the crowd and walked back to the stage.

“I guess I’m just going to have to get down and walk amongst my people,” she told the crowd. “I love this so much, This is what you get for trying to bring out all of space to Nashville.”

Katy brings the ‘Witness’ tour to the UK in June next year when she plays dates in London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and Newcastle.

Watch Katy style it out in the video below...

