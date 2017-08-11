Keeping Steel Industry Afloat Will Be Huge Post-Brexit Test For Government, Says Labour MP

Keeping the UK’s steel industry afloat will be one of the biggest post-Brexit tests for the government, according to a Labour MP.

Caroline Flint, who represents Don Valley, said British steel firms must be given the best possible chance to supply major projects including HS2 and the Hinkley Point nuclear power station.

She submitted a written question to ministers asking how much steel required for HS2 will be sourced in the UK and says the government must continue to provide weekly updates on upcoming contracts available for British firms to bid for.

“How we support our homegrown industry and economy post-Brexit is going to be a real test for the government,” she told HuffPost UK.

“One of the biggest threats will be from countries like China potentially over-producing steel and distorting the market and they must be robust in dealing with that.

“They haven’t covered themselves in glory so far, but they appear to be taking steps. It is a case of keeping the pressure on and ensuring British firms have the chance to play a part in significant projects.”