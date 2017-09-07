Labour’s Keir Starmer has demonstrated how the Great Repeal Bill in its present form would effectively give the Tories power over virtually every aspect of the lives of UK citizens.

The Shadow Brexit Secretary branded the proposed legislation a “huge power grab” by ministers that would “reduce MPs to spectators”.

Tory front bench looking very uncomfortable as @Keir_Starmer destroys their arguments for this Bill. — Pat McFadden (@patmcfaddenmp) September 7, 2017

This is incredible stuff from Keir Starmer on the EU Withdrawal Bill. Riveting. — Dumbo's Feather (@Communitaria71) September 7, 2017