Labour’s Keir Starmer has demonstrated how the Great Repeal Bill in its present form would effectively give the Tories power over virtually every aspect of the lives of UK citizens.
The Shadow Brexit Secretary branded the proposed legislation a “huge power grab” by ministers that would “reduce MPs to spectators”.
Starmer’s main bones of contention were two clauses in the bill which give incredibly broad and sweeping powers to ministers that would not be subject to Parliamentary approval.
