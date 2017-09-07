NEWS

Keir Starmer Tears Apart Brexit Bill, Calls It 'Extraordinary Power Grab'

Keir Starmer on 🔥 🔥 🔥

07/09/2017 16:26 | Updated 1 minute ago
Chris York Senior Editor, HuffPost UK

Labour’s Keir Starmer has demonstrated how the Great Repeal Bill in its present form would effectively give the Tories power over virtually every aspect of the lives of UK citizens.

The Shadow Brexit Secretary branded the proposed legislation a “huge power grab” by ministers that would “reduce MPs to spectators”.

Starmer’s main bones of contention were two clauses in the bill which give incredibly broad and sweeping powers to ministers that would not be subject to Parliamentary approval. 

More:

Uk News Uk Politics International News Brexit Tory
Suggest a correction
Comments
Keir Starmer Tears Apart Brexit Bill, Calls It 'Extraordinary Power Grab'

CONVERSATIONS