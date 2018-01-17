Keira Knightley has all but turned her back on acting in films set in the modern day, stating she’s fed up of their depiction of rape.

The British actress has said she prefers starring in period pieces, suggesting female characters in films set in the present day “nearly always get raped”.

Speaking to Variety, Keira explained: “With the rise of Netflix and Amazon we’re seeing some strong female characters and female stories on streaming services. I don’t know about films as much.

“I don’t really do films set in the modern day because the female characters nearly always get raped. I always find something distasteful in the way women are portrayed, whereas I’ve always found very inspiring characters offered to me in historical pieces.”