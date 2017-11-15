The star, best known for his roles on ‘Take Me Home’, ‘Duty Free’ and ‘Benidorm’, had suffered a short illness prior to his death.

Actor Keith Barron has died at the age of 83, it has been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the star confirmed the news in a statement (via BBC News) on Wednesday (15 November).

They said he “had a long and varied career of which he was immensely proud”.

“He is survived by his wife Mary to whom he was married for 58 years and his son, Jamie, also an actor,” they added.

Keith rose to fame in the 1960s as Detective Sergeant Swift in ‘The Odd Man’, before going on to land a role in Hollywood film ‘The Land That Time Forgot’.

However, he will probably be best remembered for his role in the classic sitcom ‘Duty Free’, in which he played David Pearce from 1984 and 1986.

He also starred in the series ‘Take Me Home’ as Tom in 1989, as well as having starring on ‘Where The Heart Is’ and small roles on ‘Doctors’, ‘A Touch of Frost’, ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Casualty’.

He also had a four-month guest role in ‘Coronation Street’ in 2007, playing George Trench, who befriended Norris Cole.

More recently, he played the Deputy Mayor on ITV sitcom ‘Benidorm’.