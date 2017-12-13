Keith Chegwin's Death, My Dad's, And Why We Need To Talk About Organ Donation And Little-Known Diseases

Hearing about the death of entertainment legend, Keith Chegwin filled me with sadness, as I remember his ever smiling and vivacious being on our TV screens; one of those faces synonymous with great children’s TV programming and good times!

But his death rocked me even more when I realised that this vibrant man died at the age of 60 of the little known disease, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF); the exact same age and condition which claimed my dad’s life just two years before on the date of what would’ve been my parents 33rd wedding anniversary.

Memories came flooding back of my dad, who like Chegwin, was also outgoing; the life and soul of the party, loved by people especially children and had a natural charm and energy which drew people to him like pollen attracts bees.

That is why there is something so bitterly devastating and cruel about IPF - it literally sucks the life out of you as the lungs become so scarred they no longer function.

Very little is known about the disease but according to the British Lung Foundation, roughly 6,000 people are diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) every year in the UK, with men more likely than women to have IPF. Similarly, although it can affect anyone at any life stage, the majority of the diagnoses are made in people over 70. The causes of it are unknown but there are several theories.

The symptoms can sometimes be confused with COPD in the early stages but include shortness of breath, fatigue, swollen finger tips, weight loss and aches and pains amongst other things.

There is no known cure except that a lung transplant can make a huge difference if in the relatively early stages of the disease- subject to the recipient being strong and healthy enough to undertake surgery and that there is a suitable organ donor with the right blood type. Similarly, there are ways to extend and improve quality of life for those living with the condition but eventually death comes sooner them than for most living with a life threatening condition.

My dad exhibited most of these symptoms, but being a typical man, ignored them putting it down to getting older and being incredibly active in his day job and leisure time. However one day, he collapsed on the floor at home gasping for air, we just knew this was just more than being fatigued.

After a series of tests, the doctors were still unsure of what condition he had as the crackling sound on the lungs sounded as though it could be COPD. But one fateful afternoon, after another episode of breathlessness, my dad and I went to the hospital determined to get to the bottom of his condition. We waited to be seen and eventually an expert in the field gave the dreaded diagnosis.

I didn’t know what it was but all I knew was that we were finally grateful to be able to put a name to the condition that was debilitating my father. Leaving the hospital that afternoon, my dad and I went for lunch and I decided to have a quick google of the condition. It couldn’t possibly be serious as the doctor who had diagnosed him was so matter of fact and neutral,that there was no immediate cause for concern. He just said the name of the disease and left. Surely if it was life threatening the doctor would have said so at that point?

However, sitting across from my dad, having googled the name and read about it, my heart sank to the very bottom of my being. What I read was nothing short of a death sentence. One in five people with the disease will live for more than five years but for most people, at least 50% of those diagnosed, will be dead within just a few years. And despite the increase in medical advances and research, to improve the life chances of those with IPF, it’s still pretty bleak.

In that moment my dad looked at me to find out what the condition meant. I uttered some words that didn’t betray the sense of sadness felt. How were we going to tell him? How was I going to tell my mum? The family? My dad, so full of life and with big plans for retirement, was now going to be cruelly robbed of his golden years.

Christmas is a particularly painful time for our family and for many who have lost loved ones.