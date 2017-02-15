Kel Mitchell from ‘Keenan and Kel’ is expecting his third baby and his announcement has got us feeling all nostalgic.

The 38-year-old, most known for his love of orange soda and the phrase “Aw here it goes”, shared a snap of his wife, actress Asia Lee, with her baby bump on show.

Mitchell is holding a burger in his hand, while his wife is cradling a bottle of his beloved orange soda by her belly.

“We have a bun in the oven,” he wrote on the caption. “Thank you @therealasialee for being the best wife and friend to me and now the best mum to our blessed baby.”