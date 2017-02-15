Kel Mitchell from ‘Keenan and Kel’ is expecting his third baby and his announcement has got us feeling all nostalgic.
The 38-year-old, most known for his love of orange soda and the phrase “Aw here it goes”, shared a snap of his wife, actress Asia Lee, with her baby bump on show.
Mitchell is holding a burger in his hand, while his wife is cradling a bottle of his beloved orange soda by her belly.
“We have a bun in the oven,” he wrote on the caption. “Thank you @therealasialee for being the best wife and friend to me and now the best mum to our blessed baby.”
As well as congratulating Mitchell on his annoucement, fans took the opportunity to reference the famous Nickelodeon show.
“Wow congrats mate,” one guy wrote. “You have been my idol since the 1990s, no joke. I always wanted to be like Kel.”
Another person commented: “Aw here it goes... into parenthood! Good luck.”
And another wrote: “Let’s hope your bubba loves orange soda as much as you do, how about ‘Keenan and Kel: The Parents?’”
And just incase you forgot, here’s the comedy duo in all their 90s glory.
Congrats to the couple!
Mitchell is already dad to Lyric, 17, and Allure, 15, from a previous relationship.