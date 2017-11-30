Kellogg's To Cut Sugar In Popular Cereals By Up To 40% Next Year

Kellog’s is set to cut the amount of sugar in three of its best-selling cereals by up to 40% by the end of next year and discontinue one of its sugariest creations.

In a bid to help the nation make healthier choices, the cereal giant will cut the sugar in Kellog’s Coco Pops cereal by 40%, from 30g sugar per 100g to 17g sugar.

This is following a reduction of 14% earlier this year, meaning that from 2017 to 2018, it will have halved the sugar in Coco Pops.

The amount of sugar in Rice Krispies and Rice Krispies Multi-Grain Shapes will also be reduced, while Kellogg’s Ricicles will be removed from the market altogether.

The announcement is part of an effort to reduce obesity and related type 2 diabetes figures across the UK, which sugar contributes towards.

According to the NHS, one in every four adults and around one in every five children aged 10 to 11 is obese, which significantly increases a person’s risk of type 2 diabetes.