Just when you thought she’d explored every possible avenue in the entertainment world, Kelly Brook has admitted there’s one televisual stone that she’s still to unturn.
The former ‘Love Island’ host, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant and ‘One Big Happy’ actress has admitted she’s keen to break into the world of gardening presenting, having recently discovered her green thumb.
She told The Sun: “I would love a gardening show, now I’m not doing anymore reality shows. Me and [gardening presenter] Monty Don would be a good presenting combo.
The newspaper has added that the show would be “full of innuendos” à la ‘Great British Bake Off’, which is hardly surprising given her recent appearance on ‘The Nightly Show’.
During an interview with that week’s guest host Jason Manford, Kelly had viewers positively blushing when she referenced her “lady garden” and “neatly-trimmed bushes”, followed by the admission she’s had “various different people come in and out over the years”.
In 2015, Kelly was tipped for big success Stateside when it was announced that she’d landed a part in the US sitcom ‘One Big Happy’.
However, the series wound up being scrapped after one season, after getting a lukewarm reception from critics when it first debuted.
More recently, she served as a panellist on the Channel 5 relationships show ‘It’s Not Me, It’s You’, where she appeared alongside fellow team captain Vicky Pattison and presenter Eamonn Holmes.