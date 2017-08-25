Senior Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway has a simple solution to resolve all the bad press the president receives, which is as good an opportunity as any other for a quick quiz.

Nick Adams, "Retaking America" "Best things of this presidency aren't reported about. Convinced this will be perhaps best presidency ever."

B) Stop Trump trying to rewrite history?

Trump purposely ommits his "on many sides" comments while recounting his Charlottesville response at #phoenixrally pic.twitter.com/e7pGUcg8G0

In just 11 minutes, Trump went from complaining how few bills were being passed to touting how many bills he's passed. May be a record. pic.twitter.com/dXRhxv4SIM

Well, it’s none of the above.

Instead Conway suggests the media should be “compelled” to report the White House’s version of “facts and figures”.

This, it should be noted, from the same person who invented the phrase “alternative facts” back in January.

Speaking to Fox & Friends host, Steve Doocy, Conway was asked about former CIA director, James Clapper, questioning Trump’s fitness for office

Doocy said: “A couple nights ago on television, he said he wondered whether or not the president was fit to be president, fit to serve. If James Clapper is watching right now, what’s your message to him?

To which Conway replied: “It’s such an absurd analysis, playing armchair psychiatrist. It’s not just him. It’s a lot of people on TV. I remember — I’m old enough to remember when news stations reported the news.

“And didn’t just have a parade of pundits going out there and opinionating and rendering their opinions and pontificating and conjecturing. And I think it leads to analysis like this, because people end up with very little to say.

“They are not compelled. They are not forced. Nobody demands that they actually report facts and figures.”

Conway then doubled down with what some interpreted as a threat.

She said: “You know, the media and other opinion figures — they were way too afraid of President Obama and his administration. They’re not afraid enough here.”