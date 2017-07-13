All Sections
    13/07/2017 07:29 BST

    Kellyanne Conway Fox News Interview Sees Donald Trump Aide Deploy Bizarre Visual Guide

    👀 👀 👀

    Kellyanne Conway has gained quite a reputation for bizarre, unorthodox and just plain batsh*t media appearances.

    But her latest must be one of the most eyebrow-raising yet.

    President Donald Trump’s senior advisor used a Fox News appearance on Wednesday to literally spell out, through the medium of rhyme, the Trump administration’s take on Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer touting “damaging” information about opponent Hillary Clinton.

    Conway explained the tactic was “meant to help all the people at home”.

    She added: “What’s the conclusion? Collusion? No. We don’t have that yet.”

    Watch the clip, below.

    It wasn’t long before the interview sparked a flurry of memes.

