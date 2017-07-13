Kellyanne Conway has gained quite a reputation for bizarre, unorthodox and just plain batsh*t media appearances.

But her latest must be one of the most eyebrow-raising yet.

President Donald Trump’s senior advisor used a Fox News appearance on Wednesday to literally spell out, through the medium of rhyme, the Trump administration’s take on Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer touting “damaging” information about opponent Hillary Clinton.

Conway explained the tactic was “meant to help all the people at home”.