Under US law it is illegal for private citizens - which Flynn was at the time - to carry out diplomatic relations. Only hours earlier, Conway had said Flynn had the “complete confidence” of Trump.

Remember when Kellyanne Conway said Michael Flynn had Trump's "full confidence"?



It was, like, five hours ago. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 14, 2017

It also transpired the White House has been warned by the Justice Department last month about the call and had been told it may have made him vulnerable to blackmail by Russia. Despite this, Flynn retained his position for a number of weeks and, according to Conway, only resigned when it emerged he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the content of the call.

The full interview went as follows:

In a resignation letter, Flynn said he gave Pence and others “incomplete information” about his calls with Russia’s ambassador to the US. The Vice President, apparently relying on information from Flynn, initially said the national security advisor had not discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy, though Flynn later conceded the issue may have come up. The White House’s official line as the drama unfolded changed numerous times and was notably absent from questions asked by reporters picked by Trump at recent press conferences.

Trump later tried to deflect attention from the scandal by tweeting:

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

@realDonaldTrump



Your administration got caught breaking the law then lying about it.



Flynn didn’t lie to Pence.



You lied to us. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) February 14, 2017

A US official told The Associated Press that Flynn was in frequent contact with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak on the day the Obama administration slapped sanctions on Russia for election-related hacking, as well as at other times during the transition. An administration official and two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the Justice Department warnings on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly. It was unclear when Trump and Pence learned about the Justice Department outreach.

The Washington Post was the first to report the communication between former acting attorney general Sally Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, and the Trump White House. The Post also first reported last week that Flynn had indeed spoken about sanctions with the Russian ambassador. Trump never voiced public support for Flynn after that initial report but continued to keep his national security adviser close. The White House officials sent contradictory messages, meantime, about Flynn’s job status. While Conway was remarking that Trump had “full confidence” in the retired general, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the president was “evaluating the situation” and consulting with Pence about his conversations with the national security adviser.