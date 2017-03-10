Donald Trump’s White House has been admonished by the US Office of Government Ethics for failing to punish one of his closest aides for an alleged “misuse of position”.

The President’s team received a scolding for not disciplining Kellyanne Conway after she used a TV interview to promote Ivanka Trump’s beauty products last month.

The agency’s director, Walter Shaub, told the White House in a letter on Thursday their refusal to condemn Conway risked “undermining the ethics program”.

