Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins Suspended By Party Over 'Allegations Received'

Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins has been suspended from the party “on the basis of allegations received”, a spokesman said.

Withdrawing the party whip from the veteran MP for Luton North comes as Westminster is engulfed by the fall-out from the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, which yesterday saw Defence Secretary Michael Fallon quit.

The Labour Party did not specify what the allegations were concerned with. A spokesperson said: “On the basis of allegations received by the Labour Party today, Kelvin Hopkins has been suspended from party membership, and therefore the Labour whip, while an investigation takes place.

“The Labour Party takes all such complaints extremely seriously and has robust procedures in place to deal with them.”