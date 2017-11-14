Ken Clarke Applauded By Labour MPs For Anti-Hard Brexit Commons Speech

Tory veteran Ken Clarke was applauded by Labour MPs after making an impassioned Commons speech on Brexit.

During the first meaningful EU Withdrawal Bill debate Clarke, a staunch Remain campaigner, urged the government to stop making “silly amendments” to the legislation “just because they get a good article in the Daily Telegraph”.

Brexit secretary David Davis announced last week the bill would be amended to include a concrete exit date for the UK from the EU, in a bid to appease those on both sides of the debate who questioned its ambiguity.

But Clarke told the Commons the move was “ridiculous and unnecessary” and said there were “some very serious issues to be settled”.

He said despite the fact the UK voted to leave the EU, many people did not pay any attention to “what leaving actually meant, in these practical, legal, economic policy, business terms”.

He added: “It is the duty of this house to debate it.”