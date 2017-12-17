Ken Clarke Blasts 'Idiotic' Calls For Tory Brexit Rebels To Be Deselected

. @NadineDorries says the "real heroes" are the Conservative MPs, who campaigned for Remain but stood on a manifesto to deliver Brexit. "Some of the rebels could perhaps learn a lesson from their Remain colleagues, who know the right thing to do is to deliver Brexit." #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/Y7ibPNmiF9

The furious Conservative infighting over Brexit continued on Sunday as one backbencher repeated her calls for Tory MPs who voted against the government last week to be deselected.

Nadine Dorries said her colleagues who voted to give parliament a “meaningful vote” on the eventual Brexit deal had “put a spring in the step of Labour MPs” and had broken their promise to voters.

“They stood on a manifesto in 2015 to deliver that referendum then they stood again on manifesto in 2017 to implement Brexit,” she told the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme.

“To go back on those promises that they were elected to honour is something for their associations to discuss and something for them to consider.”