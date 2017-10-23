Ken Clarke Urges Theresa May To Team Up With Labour To Defeat 'No Deal' Tories

Theresa May was urged to form a Brexit coalition with Labour today in order to drown out the ‘no deal’ voices in her Cabinet.

Tory veteran Ken Clarke – a stalwart of Margaret Thatcher’s government – called for cross-party working in order the get the Brexit negotiations back on track.

The pro-EU MP – who stood for the Tory leadership three times – challenged the Prime Minister to appoint a “trusted minister” to liaise with opposition to help present a stronger negotiating position to Brussels.

Backbench Tories such as Owen Paterson and John Redwood are growing increasingly bullish about leaving the EU without a trade deal, and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has set out ‘red lines’ on any package which are stronger than the Prime Minister’s stated position.

Clarke’s question came moments after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn mocked May for her ‘Groundhog Day’ statement on the Brexit talks, saying MPs are no nearer knowing when trade talks will begin.

The three-time leadership candidate suggested one of the reasons for the sluggish progress was due to the splits at the very top of his own party.

He said: “Other EU leaders can see that a noisy minority in the Cabinet and on the backbenches of her own party have persuaded themselves that no deal at all is completely desirable.

“This causes them to doubt if she is able to produce a clear picture of where she eventually wants to go and whether she’s able to produce a majority here for any agreement they have with her.

“Has she considered, she may have done already, appointing some trusted minister to make approaches to leading members of the opposition parties to see if they will live up to some of the things that the leader appears to say and perhaps do better, so at least we can have consensus in this parliament in the national interest on the outline of a transitional deal at least, that would enable us then to negotiate the final details of an arrangement that majority of this House could agree?”

May quipped that Clarke’s question “sounded rather like a job application”, before claiming her Florence speech did bring “clarity” to the UK’s Brexit position.

In her statement to Parliament, May told MPs that the EU27’s agreement last week to prepare for trade talks would not have happened without the “new momentum” given by her address in the historic Italian city in September.