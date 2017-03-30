More history as according to Ken Livingstone pic.twitter.com/d4EYVOy7pn

Ken Livingstone arrived at his Labour suspension hearing on Thursday sparked by his comments about Hitler - then immediately talked about the Nazi leader to assembled reporters.

The former London Mayor showed up for the first day of a two-day inquest into his Labour membership, after sparking outrage in April last year for saying Hitler supported Zionism.

He faces expulsion from Labour, but has vowed to sue the party if it rules against him.

Standing by his previous outbursts today, Livingstone said he was simply repeating facts about Hitler’s historical favouritism to Jews - and that the two sides “collaborated”.