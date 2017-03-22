Ken Livingstone has called for “about a dozen” Labour MPs including Chuka Umunna and Wes Streeting to be suspended from the party for criticising Jeremy Corbyn.

The former London mayor, who is himself currently suspended from the party for comments he made about Hitler, also said he would seek a judicial review if he is expelled.

Livingstone, an ally of Corbyn, told BBC Radio 5 Live on Wednesday morning: “Those that have been most over the top I think should be suspended.

“I’m particularly talking about Chuka Umunna, Wes Streeting - basically it’s the same group of MPs who were screaming that I’d said Hitler was a Zionist and I was anti-semitic.

“The moment that issue went on hold, they were then blaming Jeremy for Britain voting to leave. Just endless criticism. It’s only about a dozen of them.

“The simple fact is they are consciously undermining Jeremy and damaging the Labour party.”

Streeting hit back: