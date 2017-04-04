Ken Livingstone has escaped expulsion from the Labour Party for comments he made about Hitler.

The former mayor of London – who has been suspended since April last year –had claimed Hitler supported the creation of a Jewish state.

After a disciplinary panel, Livingstone was judged to have brought the party into disrepute and held to be guilty on the three counts he faced on Tuesday.

But he will be suspended further a further year, rather than being expelled, which caused an immediate uproar.

Last year Livingstone told BBC Radio London that the Nazi leader had supported Zionism in the 1930s before he “went mad and ended up killing six million Jews’”.

Despite widespread criticism from Labour MPs, Livingstone stood by his comments and repeated the claim in other TV appearances.

Speaking outside the private hearing of the Labour National Constitutional Committee (NCC) in Westminster, Livingstone said he felt the hearing was “like sitting through a court in North Korea”.

He added: “If I had said Hitler was a Zionist I would have said sorry, you can’t apologise for telling the truth.

“I apologise for the offence caused by those Labour MPs who lied and said I called Hitler a Zionist.”

He continued: “I did a Vanessa Feltz interview and I guess that is a crime against humanity.”